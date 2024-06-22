Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $980.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $932.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $850.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

