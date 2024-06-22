Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $129,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

