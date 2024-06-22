Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $405,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 96.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $172.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

