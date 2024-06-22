Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,713,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

IDEV opened at $65.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

