Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

