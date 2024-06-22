Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $12.99. Steelcase shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 159,262 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. Benchmark increased their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Steelcase

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Steelcase by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Steelcase by 24.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 71.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 154,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.