STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STERIS by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.4 %

STE stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.38. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

