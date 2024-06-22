Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $483,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.