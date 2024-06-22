Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

SAP Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $194.18 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

