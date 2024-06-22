Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 243.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,495,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

