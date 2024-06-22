Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $490,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,556,000 after buying an additional 110,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86,853 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BR opened at $200.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

