Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,212,000 after buying an additional 241,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

