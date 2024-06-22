Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,407,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after buying an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

