Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 7,514 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

