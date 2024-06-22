Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,151 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $93,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Novanta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Novanta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novanta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

