Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

