Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,960 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

LNT stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

View Our Latest Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.