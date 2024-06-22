NBC Securities Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $301.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

