NBC Securities Inc. Invests $416,000 in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth $27,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Up 0.3 %

VAL stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.24. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $78.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

