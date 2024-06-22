Rise Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 158 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,251. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.44. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

