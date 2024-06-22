Rise Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $486.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.94. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

