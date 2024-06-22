NBC Securities Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 93.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 26.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 320,554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

