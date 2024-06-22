Mather Group LLC. Buys New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 137,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after buying an additional 118,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

