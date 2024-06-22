Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 371 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 905,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $211.60 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

