7,363 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 1,092.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Western Union Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

