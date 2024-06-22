HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

