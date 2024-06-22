Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 14,384 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

