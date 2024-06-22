Mather Group LLC. Buys New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TYL opened at $489.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $500.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.