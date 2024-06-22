446 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $263.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $266.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.