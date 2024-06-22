Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 31,598 shares.The stock last traded at $104.25 and had previously closed at $102.91.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 214,859 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.