Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,422,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 3,819,633 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,228,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

