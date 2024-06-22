Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 167,896 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Noah Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $2.1249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.4%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Noah in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Noah in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 260.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

