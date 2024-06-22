SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 104,424 shares.The stock last traded at $45.06 and had previously closed at $44.95.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.