Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $247.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.49. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

