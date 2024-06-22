Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 823,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Guidewire Software worth $36,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

GWRE opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.84 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $138.15.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,591. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

