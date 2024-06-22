Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 433 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $265.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.29 and a 200-day moving average of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

