Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,081 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GTN.A

Gray Television Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.