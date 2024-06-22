VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 753,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,264,774 shares.The stock last traded at $23.80 and had previously closed at $23.83.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 444,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,092,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 784.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

