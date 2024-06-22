iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 778,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 833,682 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.68.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
