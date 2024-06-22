iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 778,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 833,682 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

