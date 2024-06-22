ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 880,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 297,511 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ENI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in ENI by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ENI by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in ENI by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

