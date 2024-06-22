Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 9,546 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.86 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

