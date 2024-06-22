Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross Sells 20,000 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,133.12.

Bruce Washington Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total value of C$1,721,604.71.

TSE RY opened at C$142.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$149.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

