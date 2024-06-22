Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.35. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 220,766 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.73.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

