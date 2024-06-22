Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Shares Gap Down to $257.51

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $257.51, but opened at $250.39. Danaher shares last traded at $249.85, with a volume of 665,111 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 75.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 87,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

