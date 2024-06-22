Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $45.11

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $44.10. Invesco Solar ETF shares last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 177,979 shares trading hands.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 34,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

