Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Down to $9.88

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $9.60. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 10,815 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

