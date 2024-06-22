MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $23.11. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 79,844 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

