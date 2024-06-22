PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,605,000 after acquiring an additional 188,774 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 339,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,676 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,412,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 210,883 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $36.52 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

