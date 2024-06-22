Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DCBO opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.23 and a beta of 1.52. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Docebo

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.