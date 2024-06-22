Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $39.54 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.